DR Congo govt confirms M23's entry into Bukavu

Kinshasa, Feb 17 (IANS) The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) condemned the entry of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels into Bukavu, a major city in the region. The rebels reportedly have seized multiple strategic sites of the city.

In a statement, the DRC government assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation in Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu Province, where the M23 rebels entered earlier in the morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Bukavu, Goma, and all the other occupied corners in North Kivu and South Kivu constitute the symbol of our resistance," the government said, without specifying whether the government still has control of this city.

According to local sources, M23 rebels took control of several strategic sites in the city on Saturday morning, including the residence of the provincial governor.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to restoring order, security, and territorial integrity, calling on Bukavu residents to stay indoors to avoid becoming targets.

On Friday, the M23 announced that it had seized Kavumu Airport, a vital humanitarian and military supply hub in South Kivu. The airport serves as a key defensive line for Bukavu, located about 30 km away.

The latest M23 offensive came weeks after the group claimed to have captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, on January 26. Since early February, the rebels have seized several towns in South Kivu, sparking panic among Bukavu residents.

Early Sunday, the country's presidential office stated on X social media platform that "Bukavu, briefly invaded by M23 terrorists, is controlled by the Congolese army" and its allies.

