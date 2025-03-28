PM Modi to unveil multiple projects worth Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a transformative wave of development in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, with projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore spanning power, energy, transportation, education, and housing.

He is visiting the state on Sunday (March 30). Prime Minister Modi will embark on his daylong tour to Maharashtra and then will reach Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, in the afternoon.

In the energy sector, the spotlight will be on NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III, a cutting-edge initiative worth Rs 9,790 crore and Chhattisgarh’s first Super Critical Thermal Power Project. This pit head project is based on the latest state of the art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with high power generation efficiency.

He will initiate the commencement of work of the First Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW) of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) worth over Rs 15,800 crore, an official statement said.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation three Power Transmission projects of the power grid under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth over Rs 560 crore, said the statement. Aligning with India's net-zero emission goals, reducing air pollution and providing cleaner energy solutions, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts, the statement said.

It includes over 200 km high high-pressure pipeline and over 800 km of MDPE (medium-density polyethene) pipeline, and multiple CNG (compressed natural gas) dispensing outlets worth over Rs 1,285 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) Project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), spanning 540 km worth over Rs 2,210 crore. This multiproduct (petrol, diesel and kerosene) pipeline will have a capacity of over three million metric tonnes per annum, the statement added.

Rail connectivity will see a major boost with seven new railway projects covering 108 km and three completed projects spanning 111 km, which have been set with a combined investment of Rs 2,690 crore.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur-Raipur section and join the celebration of 100 per cent electrification of Chhattisgarh’s rail network, said the statement.

Enhancing the road infrastructure in the region, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the upgraded Jhalmala to Sherpar section of NH-930 (37 Km) and Ambikapur-Pathalgaon section of NH-43 (75 Km) to “two-laning” with paved shoulder.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone to upgrade the 47.5 km long Kondagaon- Narayanpur section of NH-130D to two lanes with a paved shoulder. These projects worth over Rs 1,270 crore will significantly improve accessibility to tribal and industrial regions, leading to the holistic development of the region.

Education takes center stage with the launch of 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Raipur. These efforts aim to modernise education through advanced infrastructure and data-driven monitoring. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, PM Modi will oversee Griha Pravesh ceremonies for three lakh beneficiaries, symbolising improved housing and quality of life for rural households in Chhattisgarh.

