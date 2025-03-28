ISL: We've to be ready for 'much stronger' Bengaluru, says Mumbai head coach ahead of playoff clash

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Mumbai City FC will take on Bengaluru FC in a must-win encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for the ISL 2024-25 Playoffs on Saturday. The Islanders head into the clash with confidence, having secured a 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC at the same venue just a fortnight ago to cement their place in the post-season.

Ahead of the fixture, head coach Petr Kratky and forward Nikolaos Karelis acknowledged the challenge ahead but remained optimistic about their prospects.

Karelis, one of the league’s top scorers with ten goals this season, emphasised the importance of consistency and team support. "It's always nice as a striker to score goals. It's one of the main things that I have to do. It's really because my teammates and the coaching staff have trusted me, so it's really important for me to give them confidence.

"They were there all season, and it reflects in the hard work that I have put in as well. But generally, I feel that my teammates can do a lot with this, so I need to be more consistent. I always feel that there is room for improvement, so I just need to help the team overall with goals and get more points," he said.

Kratky echoed this sentiment, reinforcing that Mumbai City FC’s success is built on teamwork. "I don’t think we are lacking anything. It’s a team effort always. Karelis scored ten goals, but it’s not just because of him, it’s all about the team and everything comes together when we work as a unit," he said. "Niko can score because someone is providing the assist, someone is getting him the ball in the right areas. That’s what it’s about," said Kratky.

While Mumbai City FC shared points in their home fixture earlier this season, they ended the league stage on a high with a thrilling victory over Bengaluru FC. Kratky, however, anticipated a much tougher contest this time. "When I look at Bengaluru and the last game, I know it will be a totally different match," he said.

"They missed a lot of players, and they will be much stronger this time. We have to be ready for it. They are a very quality team, and they finished high in the standings for a reason. They have been a good team this season. We have to dig deep, go away, and get the win. I see it as one competition ending and another one beginning," he added.

With a place in the semifinals on the line, Mumbai City FC will look to build on their momentum. Karelis spoke about the team’s morale, saying, "The energy in the team is high, and we know the mood is really good. Everyone is pushing each other in training, and everyone is motivated. Our goal was to reach the playoffs after a setback at the end of the season. But as I said, everyone is pushing and ready for the big fight. We will do everything we can because we know we are up against a tough opponent."

Speaking on Bengaluru FC’s strengths, Karelis pointed out their solid defensive structure. "They have a really strong defensive line that is hard to break down. In an attack, they can punish you, any mistake, and they will take advantage. But as I said, we just need to be patient and play our game. We know what we are capable of; we just need to deliver on game day."

