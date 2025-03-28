Gautam Gulati makes comeback on ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Gautam Gulati is making a comeback in the adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’. The actor will be seen in the show as wild card Gang Leader, this marks the first moment in the history of the show where a gang leader is called as a wild card entry.

Gautam dominated the game last season, but let’s not forget his fiery clash with Prince Narula had everyone talking. With old rivalries reigniting and new alliances on the line, his return is set to shake up the competition like never before!

Earlier, the reality show saw a massive showdown in the form of ‘The Clash of Kishkindha’. The task demanded strength, strategy, and sheer resilience. Rhea’s squad locked horns with Prince’s warriors, while Neha squared off against Elvish and his gang.

As Rannvijay welcomed everyone to the journey, Prince revealed how Neha missed the show saying, “Do saal jo Neha ne nahi kiya toh isne Angad aur mujhe iska contestant samajh liya tha, phone kar ke bolti thi mai bahut miss kar rahi hoon phone pe lad loon”.

The challenge was performed on an elevated platform where contestants must knock their opponents off, the one who falls needs to complete 15 squats before they can continue.

The task results in five immunities being at stake, where every move counts, and alliances were tested like never before. The Gang Leaders carefully selected their strongest warriors, knowing that one wrong move could change everything. When Neha suggested a strategic move to a contestant from Rhea’s gang, Rhea immediately pushed back. A heated exchange erupted, with both Gang Leaders refusing to back down, leaving the contestant caught in the crossfire of their egos.

‘MTV Roadies’ is available on MTV and JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.