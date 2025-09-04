PM Modi, Singapore PM Wong hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting is expected to see the signing of several high-level agreements across diverse sectors, including finance, digital innovation, skill development, civil aviation, maritime cooperation, and space technology.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on the Singaporean Prime Minister and discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations, expressing confidence that ties between the two nations will further deepen following Wong's meeting with PM Modi.

Taking to X, Jaishankar posted, "Pleased to call on PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore this morning in Delhi. Appreciate his constant encouragement for the strengthening of India-Singapore ties."

Wong is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi later in the day.

"Confident that his talks later today with PM Narendra Modi will chart a roadmap for our contemporary ties," Jaishankar added.

Following the meeting, Wong also shared his remarks on X, stating, "With India External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar -- we discussed regional & global developments, and the good progress in India-SG cooperation."

This is his first visit to India since assuming office, and he is accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation including cabinet ministers and senior officials.

The Singaporean Prime Minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu after his meeting with PM Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wong met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss cooperation in the fields of health and finance.

"Singapore is an important partner for India, including in our 'Act East' Policy. During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore in September 2024, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Wong's visit also coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, reaffirming the commitment of both nations to strengthening the partnership further.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both Prime Ministers to review our robust and multifaceted cooperation and to set the path for future collaboration. The two Prime Ministers will also engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the MEA added.

