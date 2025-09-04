Jason Momoa flaunts pink toenails on Venice red carpet

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Momoa was every-inch confident as he flaunted pink painted toenails at the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of his new movie titled “In the Hand of Dante”.

For the photo op, the actor wore pink from head to toe. Momoa wore a tailored pink jacket and pants set paired with pink sandals. However, it was the polished pink toenails that grabbed the eyeballs.

He documented his evening out on his Instagram Stories, revealing that he’d just arrived in Venice after a six-hour flight for the latest Dune installment.

His 16-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa has begun filming for his role as the character Leto II in the upcoming Dune: Part Three, reports people.com.

Momoa appeared in 2021's Dune: Part One, starring as Duncan Idaho. Momoa is slated to reprise the role in the franchise's third film.

Nakoa-Wolf also made the trip with his dad to the Venice International Film Festival, later appearing in footage with Momoa and other family members.

Nakoa-Wolf, whom Momoa shares with actress Lisa Bonet, coordinated with his dad by wearing a pink and black floral print short-sleeved button-down top and pants.

“I got my Birkenstocks and my ugly a-- feet, but they’re painted!” Momoa said as he filmed a video for his Instagram Stories while waiting to walk the red carpet. After showing off his toes for his camera, he put the focus back on his son.

“Wolfie!” he said, calling him over. “Love you.”

“Love you, too!” the teen said, giving his famous father a kiss.

The “Game of Thrones” actor gushed about getting to watch his son follow in his footsteps.

"I'm doing Dune with my son right now," Momoa said on an episode of the SmartLess podcast.

"The premiere of Chief of War, we flew to Hawaii, we did the premiere, I think (July 18th), we got on a plane that night. We landed on the 19th. My daughter's 18th was the 20th. We flew out on the 21st. We landed in Budapest on the 22nd. He went to work on the 23rd."

"His first goddamn scene, I'm sitting there.... He's with Zendaya. He's in it," he continued. “And I'm like 'My baby, 16 years old.' And he just killed it. I'm just crying. I was a wreck. I was so proud of him."

In the Hand of Dante is a crime thriller by filmmaker Julian Schnabel, and follows the story of “a handwritten manuscript of Dante Alighieri's poem The Divine Comedy (that) makes its way from a priest to a mob boss in New York City,” per a synopsis. Gal Gadot, Martin Scorsese, Gerard Butler and Al Pacino also star in the film.

