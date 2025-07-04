PM Modi’s visionary foreign policy has elevated India’s global standing, says Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, July 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary and effective foreign policy, stating that it has given India a new identity on the global stage.

He said that through his diplomatic acumen and strong leadership, Prime Minister Modi has positioned India among the most powerful and respected nations worldwide.

The Chief Minister noted that the remarkable achievements of Indian talents across the globe have introduced the world to India’s strength and potential.

CM Sharma was addressing the 12th ‘Bharat Gaurav Award’ ceremony, organised by the Sanskruti Yuva Sanstha at the House of Commons in the UK Parliament, via video conferencing from his residence in Jaipur late Thursday night. He said the event not only celebrates the achievements of distinguished Indians but also reflects the deep and cordial ties between India and the UK.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s rapid progress, the Chief Minister said the state, known for its rich culture, hospitality, and historical legacy, is scripting a new chapter of growth through the "Rising Rajasthan" initiative.

The CM said investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore have opened immense avenues for employment and prosperity in the state. In the past one and a half years, Rajasthan has seen unprecedented progress in investment, innovation, and inclusive development.

CM Sharma emphasised that Rajasthan holds vast potential for growth, especially in sectors like mining, tourism, and industry.

He mentioned the significant strides being made in education and healthcare, and added that tourists from across the world are drawn to the state's palaces, forts, and havelis. Religious tourism, wildlife sanctuaries, and desert destinations are also witnessing steady expansion. The Chief Minister urged overseas Indians to return, invest in Rajasthan, and become active partners in its developmental journey. Their contributions, he said, would not only accelerate the state’s growth but also strengthen India’s position as a global leader.

Congratulating the awardees, the Chief Minister said the Bharat Gaurav Award symbolises India’s unity, limitless potential, and growing influence on the world stage.

At the event, 25 individuals from India and abroad were honoured with citation letters, mementoes, and ceremonial scarves. The prestigious ceremony saw participation from representatives of 18 countries.

Dignitaries present at the event included London MP Navendu Mishra, former UK Union Minister and House of Lords member Baroness Sandip Verma, House of Lords member Rami Ranger, former Mayor of London Sunil Chopra, former MP Virendra Sharma, Prayag Maha Kumbh advisor Rakesh K. Shukla, and President of Sanskruti Yuva Sanstha, Pt. Suresh Mishra and others.

