PM Modi’s speech will uplift the poor, empower all sections: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort has the potential to lift the country’s poor out of poverty while energising and empowering all sections of society.

In a video message shared on his official X handle, Tiwari congratulated the nation on the 79th anniversary of Independence Day and extended special greetings to the people of his constituency.

He urged citizens to listen to the full speech delivered by PM Modi earlier in the day, describing it as the “beginning of a new India”.

“I believe today’s speech by the Prime Minister should be heard by every citizen — whether poor, middle-class, marginalised, women, farmers, traders, or youth,” Tiwari said.

“It will help the poor escape poverty, provide facilities to traders, give energy to the youth, and offer major relief to GST payers. This is why I request everyone to take out 1.5 hours to listen to it in full.”

The BJP MP emphasised that the Prime Minister’s message was inclusive and forward-looking, outlining a vision that addresses the needs of all sections of society.

“From the poor to the business community, from rural farmers to urban entrepreneurs, everyone will find in this speech a roadmap for their upliftment and empowerment,” he said.

Calling the address “historic”, Tiwari noted that it was not just about policy announcements but also about instilling confidence among citizens about India’s future.

He also suggested that those who had already listened to the speech should reflect on its contents and evaluate its implications for the nation’s progress.

"The Prime Minister’s vision marks the start of a transformative journey for India. We should all be part of it," he added.

