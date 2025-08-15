Janaki Vs State of Kerala Streams on Zee5 After CBFC Row and Theatrical Run

The latest Malayalam courtroom drama JSK (Janaki V/s State of Kerala), starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, has made its OTT debut on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium, nearly a month after its theatrical release. Directed and written by Pravin Narayanan, the film is now available to stream in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Cast & Plot

Veteran Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who earlier impressed audiences as a lawyer in Chinthamani Kolacase, once again dons the advocate’s robe in JSK. Anupama Parameswaran plays Janaki, a young IT professional who takes her fight for justice to court after being assaulted.

The film follows Janaki’s legal and personal battles, with a supporting cast that includes Shruthi Ramachandran, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, and Madhav Suresh (Suresh Gopi’s son).

The CBFC Controversy

JSK was initially slated for a June 20, 2025 theatrical release but ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which objected to the use of the name Janaki. The makers refused to alter the name, leading to a legal tussle.

Several Malayalam film industry figures voiced support for the movie, calling the CBFC’s demands “arbitrary.” Eventually, a settlement was reached—makers agreed to slightly modify the title and mute certain instances of the name Janaki. With these changes, the film secured its censor clearance.

JSK finally hit theatres on July 17, 2025, and began streaming on Zee5 via OTTplay Premium at midnight on August 15, 2025.