PM Modi’s speech disappointed everyone, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna Aug 11 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the speech given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament has disappointed everyone and that giving long speeches with no substance is not a new thing for him.



“The opposition parties had brought no confidence motion on Manipur issues and we were waiting for the Prime Minister’s speech so that he may point out some good things. I am afraid that his speech has disappointed us. Apart from targeting the opposition leaders, he has talked about nothing,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the prime minister has not put any perspective about the initiative taken by his government for Manipur. Instead, he is labeled the opposition as “Ghamandiya” which reflects that he is scared of the opposition unity.

“When opposition parties formed an alliance, we united. We have a strong alliance in Bihar. Similarly, opposition parties are getting stronger in other parts of the country as well. BJP is scared because of our unity. We have won in Bihar and will win in the rest of the country too.

“The Prime Minister’s speech had no substance. His body language was also jittery,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Reacting to Modi’s remarks of bringing no-confidence motion in 2028, he said, “He was talking about four and sixes only. He has no understanding of the googly of opposition parties,” Yadav said.

