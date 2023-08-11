Vishal Krishna Reddy denies rumours of marriage with actress Lakshmi Menon

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) Rumours of Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy's, (popularly known as Vishal) marriage to actress Lakshmi Menon had been circulating for months. The actor has finally denied these reports after his own team refuted the statement.

Taking to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), the actor on August 11 morning wrote: "Usually I don't respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it's useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it's absolutely not true and baseless."

Explaining the reason behind his delayed response to these rumours, the actor said: "The reason behind my response is only because it involves a Girl firstly more than her being an actress. You are invading and spoiling a girl's private life and maligning her image."

"It's not a Bermuda triangle to decode the year, date, time and who I am getting married in the future. Hope sense prevails. When the time comes will announce my marriage officially. God Bless," he added.

Vishal is a very big name in the Tamil film industry and has acted in Telugu films as well as Malayalam films, doing a wide variety of roles in different genres ranging from action, romance, thrillers, dramas, neo-noir and more.

Some of his big films include 'Satyam', 'Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai', 'Thaamirabharani', 'Villain', 'Irumbu Tharai', 'Chakra', 'Enemy', 'Vedi' and many more.

Some of his most recent outings include 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' and 'Laththi Muruganantham' in 2022. His upcoming projects include 'Mark Antony', 'Thupparivaalan 2', 'Kaniyan Poongundran' and 'Vishal 34' where he will be actively serving as both producer and executive producer.

Apart from his roles in Tamil cinema, he has helped produce various Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies, with many being dubbed in Hindi which became blockbusters even in North India.

