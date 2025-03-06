PM Modi’s pitch for ‘no off season’ to give major uplift to Uttarakhand tourism

Dehradun, March 6 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the need for year-round tourism in Uttarakhand, stating that "no season should be off-season" for the region, the idea of winter tourism has gained momentum.

The Prime Minister's visit to Mukhwa, the winter abode of Maa Ganga, and the beautiful Harsil Valley holds deep significance for Uttarakhand tourism as his words are bound to resonate across the country and the world.

The Prime Minister has consistently advocated for winter tourism in Uttarakhand. His efforts to promote the state's tourism have led to heightened expectations for the rapid growth of winter tourism in the region.

With this Harshil visit, PM Modi has laid a strong foundation for both of these aspects of tourism in Uttarakhand.

He extensively promoted the state in multiple ways -- whether it is through advocating "Gham Tapo Pariyatan" (Garhwali term for sun-basking tourism), suggesting yoga camps by spiritual leaders during winter, encouraging corporate seminars, inviting filmmakers for shoots, or appealing to social media influencers -- all of these efforts are expected to have a lasting impact.

PM Modi stressed that winters are the most special time to experience Uttarakhand's true essence, with thrilling activities like trekking and skiing, which are truly exhilarating experiences.

He also praised the Uttarakhand government's vision for 365-day tourism, stating that it will offer visitors diverse and enriching experiences.

"Our double-engine government is committed to making Uttarakhand a developed state. From the Char Dham All-Weather Road to modern expressways, railway expansion, air travel, and helicopter services, Uttarakhand has seen rapid development over the past decade," he said.

With this visit, the Prime Minister once again established himself as the biggest brand ambassador for Uttarakhand. A prime example is Kedarnath Dham, where his active involvement led to record-breaking pilgrim footfall last year.

The people of Mukhwa and Harsil were also left overwhelmed with joy on PM Modi's visit. This marks the first time in independent India's history that a Prime Minister has visited the winter abode of Maa Ganga for worship. Additionally, never before have such serious efforts been made to promote this initiative, according to the locals.

Suresh Semwal, Secretary of the Gangotri Temple, described the moment as one of great pride. Priest and folk artist Rajnikant Semwal expressed gratitude, stating, "We are thankful to Prime Minister for choosing Mukhwa."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.