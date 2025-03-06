Congress ‘going through mental bankruptcy’, says J.P. Nadda in Himachal

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), March 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Thursday slammed the Congress for “going through mental bankruptcy”.

“The Congress has become a party of only brothers, sisters, mothers, and not of workers. The Congress does not have any principles.”

Addressing a public meeting in Bilaspur, his hometown, J.P. Nadda put a question before the Congress that whether "it could follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Subash Chandra Bose?"

At this, the people responded by saying, “No”.

The BJP President accused the Congress that “we sent money from the Centre for building houses and roads, but the Congress government (in the state) used that money to pay salaries and pensions”.

He said "this is what happens if power goes into the wrong hands”.

J.P. Nadda asked the Congress whether any big leader of the Congress came to Himachal Pradesh during the natural calamity. He said every time the senior leaders of the Congress avoid coming to Himachal Pradesh during any disaster. “I, Anurag Thakur and Jai Ram Thakur came thrice and also brought funds for the disaster relief from the Centre.”

Listing out the achievements of the Central government, the Union Health Minister said the state got AIIMS, PGI Satellite Centre, four medical colleges, Mother and Child Hospital, cancer centre and a super specialty medical block.

J.P. Nadda claimed that whenever “the BJP comes to power, there is improvement in the quality of life”.

Going down memory lane, he said, “When I was an MLA in Himachal Pradesh, 95 per cent of villages got paved roads through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Before this, an MLA used to get only Rs 40 lakh for 50 roads.”

J.P. Nadda said the Congress government in the state is running on God’s mercy. “What time has come in Himachal that sometimes investigation is reported on chicken and sometimes on samosas.”

He said Himachal Pradesh still has a debt liability of Rs 355 crore under Ayushman Bharat, besides “the government is not able to run good schemes like Himcare. A sum of Rs 14.5 crore of Himcare is to be paid to the PGI… We have also asked the department not to the stop the scheme”.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Himachal Health Care Scheme (Himcare), eligible families can avail cashless treatment coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year per family in empanelled hospitals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.