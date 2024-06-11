PM Modi requests supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from social media profiles

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Thanking millions of his supporters for lending massive support during the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged them to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media profiles, asserting that the message of "everyone being one family has been effectively conveyed".

"Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it," PM Modi posted on X.

The slogan had found a strong resonance on the ground and struck a right chord with lakhs of citizens over the past few months after PM Modi, while responding to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's taunting remarks on not having a family, declared that the whole country and its 140 crore citizens are his family.

On Tuesday, PM Modi thanked the people of India for giving the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, saying that it is "a record of sorts" and has given the BJP-led NDA government the mandate to keep working for the betterment of the nation.

"With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," he said.

Several apps, merchandise, and even songs with 'Main hoon Modi Ka Parivar' theme have been launched in the past few months with all BJP leaders, ministers, and supporters updating their social media profiles by putting 'Modi Ka Parivar' next to their name.

