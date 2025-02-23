PM Modi to release 19th instalment of PM-KISAN, farmers event in Bilaspur in the spotlight

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on February 24. An amount accounting for Rs 22,000 crore will be transferred directly to 9.8 crore farmers’ accounts via the DBT (Direct Beneficiary Transfer) scheme. Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 a year.

This time, a special awareness program is being organised to impress upon the farmers various innovations and new-age emerging techniques in agriculture and also facilitate their direct interaction with the Prime Minister.

The special program is being organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Barthin in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Bilaspur Deputy Director of Agriculture Rajesh Kumar speaking to IANS termed it a ‘historic opportunity’ for the farmers. He said that the 19th tranche of PM-KISAN will strengthen the economic condition of farmers.

About 150 farmers will participate in this program organised by the Agriculture Department. An exhibition will also be organised at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, where stalls of coarse grains and natural products will be put up to inform and enlighten the farmers about these products.

He said that the program will be broadcast live. He further informed that a quiz will be conducted with farmers, in which agriculture-related information will be given.

Notably, PM Modi released the previous 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on October 5, 2024, in the Washim district of Maharashtra. The event saw over 9.4 crore farmers receiving direct financial benefits, amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

