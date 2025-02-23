Iranian Parliament Speaker pledges support for reconstruction efforts in Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 23 (IANS) Iran is ready to cooperate with Arab and Islamic countries to rebuild parts of Lebanon damaged by Israeli military actions, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Qalibaf, leading a delegation including Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, reiterated Tehran's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability during talks in Beirut, according to a statement from Lebanon's presidency.

He emphasised Iran's stance against external interference in Lebanese affairs and expressed hopes for expanded bilateral cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian Speaker also conveyed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's greetings and invited Aoun to visit Tehran, underscoring the importance of strengthening ties across economic, political, and cultural sectors.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, Qalibaf said during his Lebanon visit that Iran will support any consensus reached among Lebanon's government, parliament, Hezbollah, and its people.

IRNA reported that the Iranian delegation visited Beirut to attend the funeral of former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, both killed by Israeli strikes last year.

Aoun welcomed the delegation, acknowledging Lebanon's prolonged challenges stemming from regional conflicts. He reiterated his stance on non-interference in sovereign affairs and emphasised that national unity is the best response to any aggression.

The Lebanese President praised Iran's involvement in a recent Riyadh summit, particularly its endorsement of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and recognition of the Palestinian Authority as the legitimate representative of Palestinians.

Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and called for a fair resolution.

Aoun also expressed Lebanon's willingness to develop strong and mutually beneficial relations with Iran.

Earlier on February 1, during a separate visit to Beirut, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular and Parliamentary Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh also reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Lebanon across various sectors, including humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

Following a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, Jalalzadeh said, "We discussed with Lebanese officials the challenges faced by Syrian refugees who were forced to flee due to developments in their country. We have called for close and constructive cooperation to ensure they receive the necessary care and support.”

Jalalzadeh reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Lebanon, noting, "Iran has consistently stood by Lebanon in all circumstances. We are also fully prepared to offer assistance in this humanitarian matter."

