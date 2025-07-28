PM Modi praises Rajnath Singh and EAM Jaishankar for LS speeches

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the speeches of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, describing them as “excellent” and “outstanding” in articulating India’s strategic and diplomatic achievements during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said Rajnath Singh’s address offered “an insightful perspective on the success of India’s security apparatus and the courage of our armed forces.”

PM Modi also praised EAM Jaishankar’s remarks, noting that “the world has clearly heard India’s perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism.”

The External Affairs Minister’s speech underscored India’s growing global influence and its firm stance against cross-border terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn widespread attention for its precision and coordination across defence and diplomatic channels.

The Prime Minister’s endorsement of the two senior ministers’ speeches signals the government’s unified messaging on national security and international engagement.

Earlier, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, EAM Jaishankar explained the ‘transformative’ impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy on India’s global standing and national security.

He shed light on how the Modi government has recalibrated India’s diplomatic approach, strengthened strategic partnerships, and bolstered India’s image as a decisive global player, contrasting sharply with previous administrations.

Jaishankar explained what he called the shift from a reactive and often hesitant foreign policy framework under the previous UPA government to a proactive, assertive, and strategic vision under PM Modi’s leadership.

He remarked that while earlier governments primarily focused on maintaining diplomatic dialogue even in the face of cross-border terrorism, the current administration has adopted a policy rooted in “diplomatic strength backed by military resolve.”

