PM Modi, others pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, paid tributes to the 10th Sikh master, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, on his Parkash Utsav.

The PM said “Guru Gobind Singh-ji was a warrior, poet and spiritual leader who fought against injustice, casteism, and inequality. His creation of the Khalsa Panth and supreme sacrifice for humanity continues to inspire the values of bravery, peace and justice in India”.

“I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh-ji on his Prakash Utsav. His thoughts inspire us to build a society that is progressive, prosperous, and compassionate,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Guru Gobind Singh, who established the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna Sahib in 1666.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, in a message on the Gurpurab, called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the ideals and goals set by the great Guru and work for creating a harmonious society, based on values of humanism and secularism.

The Governor said Guru Gobind Singh, a saint soldier, symbolized the virtues of truth, righteousness, and universal brotherhood. He was a great warrior and launched a crusade against social injustice and tyranny of the rulers of those times.

Guru Gobind Singh, who sacrificed his four sons, father, and mother to preserve human and secular values, is rare in the annals of mankind.

He appealed to the people to strive in unison to carve out a healthy and harmonious society by following the precious legacy of the tenth Guru and celebrating the occasion irrespective of caste, creed, and religion.

In a message on ‘Parkash Purab’ of the 10th Sikh Guru, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Guru Gobind Singh preached and practiced the ethos of love, oneness of mankind, and universal brotherhood throughout his life.

