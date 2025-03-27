PM Modi-led govt repatriated 642 artifacts in 10 yrs versus 13 since 1955: Minister

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, proudly announcing that 642 antiquities have been successfully repatriated from various countries since 2014 in the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

He described this achievement as a significant milestone, highlighting the stark contrast to the 13 antiquities repatriated between 1955 and 2014.

Shekhawat also informed the House about on-going negotiations with nations such as Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands to bring back more antiquities.

He acknowledged the intricate and lengthy process involved in such repatriations but emphasised the government's commitment to restoring India's cultural heritage.

The minister revealed that detailed verification processes are underway for 297 recovered artifacts, which had been transferred from museums and state-level authorities.

To showcase these treasures, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has set up a dedicated gallery for repatriated antiquities at Purana Qila in Delhi.

Furthermore, these artifacts are shared with institutions like the National Museum, the Parliament of India, and the Indian Institute of Heritage for research and educational purposes.

Temporary exhibitions are also organised to raise public awareness and celebrate the return of these cultural assets.

Speaking on the protection of India's heritage, Shekhawat underlined the ASI's role in safeguarding monuments and sites under its jurisdiction.

In addition to regular watch staff, security measures include the deployment of private guards and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) when needed.

The Minister highlighted the steps taken in cases of theft, such as filing FIRs, issuing Look Out Notices to law enforcement, and collaborating with Customs to prevent illegal exports of stolen artifacts. As part of these efforts, India signed a Cultural Property Agreement with the US in 2024 to curb the smuggling of Indian antiquities.

Shekhawat concluded by reaffirming the government's dedication to preserving and reclaiming India's rich cultural legacy, ensuring these antiquities continue to be a source of knowledge and pride for generations to come.

