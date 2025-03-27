Panneerselvam demands Palaniswami step down as AIADMK General Secretary

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday demanded that Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) step down as AIADMK General Secretary as he has failed to lead the party to any electoral success and his continued leadership could result in disrespect from party cadres.

Panneerselvam contended that Palaniswami's supporters had once claimed that a single leadership model would ensure electoral victories for the AIADMK. However, he noted, the party has not won a single election under EPS’s leadership.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he strongly denied allegations made by Palaniswami that he was involved in the July 2022 attack on the party headquarters in Chennai. He clarified that he had never sought reinduction into the party but emphasised the importance of unity among those who had parted ways with the AIADMK.

“Only a united front can lead the AIADMK back to victory,” he said.

Refuting Palaniswami’s claims about the attack, Panneerselvam stated that the General Council meeting held at that time was illegitimate.

"My supporters and I were simply trying to attend the meeting and take our seats at the headquarters. However, we were stopped a kilometre away, and eight party secretaries attacked our vehicle," he claimed.

Panneerselvam further alleged that the damage to the office building was caused by those who had expelled him and his associates. "They are the ones who vandalised the office and are now blaming us. The police records clearly reflect this," he added.

Palaniswami had previously accused Panneerselvam of leading a “group of rowdies” to attack the party headquarters, arguing that this act alone disqualified him from having any place in the party.

The rift between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami emerged after the AIADMK’s defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, leading to a power struggle. Eventually, Palaniswami consolidated control of the party and Panneerselvam was expelled.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi has sparked speculation about a potential realignment between the AIADMK and the BJP. Media reports suggest that discussions may have included the possible reentry of expelled leaders like Panneerselvam, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and V.K. Sasikala, along with their close associates. However, Palaniswami categorically denied these reports on Thursday, stating that there is no possibility of reinducting any of the expelled leaders into the AIADMK.

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, political observers are keen to see whether the BJP’s national leadership will exert pressure on the AIADMK chief to reconcile with the ousted leaders and present a united front.

