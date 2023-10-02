PM Modi launches slew of developmental projects in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan where he also opened the Sanwaliya Seth temple corridor.

The Krishna Circuit Scheme, a tourist interpretation-cum-cultural centre, and other development works were inaugurated at Nathdwara in Rajsamand district at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

Expressing her gratitude to the Prime Minister, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari said that with the launch of Krishna Circuit Scheme, this areawill be connected to other religious centresacross the country. With the increase in the number of visitors, there will be increased opportunities for tourism and employment, which will benefit the general public, she said.

A large number of people from Rajsamand district attended the event.

Kumari said that during his visit to Nathdwara, the Prime Minister gifted the people with gauge conversion of the Mavli-Marwar railway line, which was pending for years.

At the same time, a budget worth crores of rupees was announced for the development of four lanes from Gaumati to Beawar, setting up three Kendriya Vidyalayas, gas pipeline, development of five railway stations in the parliamentary constituency under Amrit Bharat scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission and development of roads.

