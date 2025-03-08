PM Modi lauds 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day; to hand over his social media accounts to women achievers

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to 'Nari Shakti' and started a unique initiative where his social media platforms would be taken over by women, making significant contributions in various fields.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "We bow to our Nari Shakti on Women's Day! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes."

"Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" he further added.

In a shared video message, the Prime Minister emphasised that in India's traditions, the highest regard has always been given to women's respect and dignity.

He highlighted that nations and communities that provide women with greater opportunities for growth will progress at an unprecedented pace.

"In India, today there is a period of women-led development," he stated, adding that government policies and laws are now being designed with a special focus on benefiting women.

He also asserted that the country's 'Nari Shakti' is the strongest pillar of India's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

The social media initiative was first announced by PM Modi last month during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, where he revealed his plan to hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women across the country.

The initiative aims to provide them with a platform to share their stories, achievements, and experiences, encouraging more women to step forward and contribute to nation-building. He also called upon women from all walks of life to participate in this special initiative.

PM Modi further acknowledged that International Women's Day is a momentous occasion to celebrate India's 'Nari Shakti' and recognise their invaluable role in shaping the nation's past, present, and future.

"Respect for daughters has always been a top priority in our culture. Women's power has played an essential role in the Independence movement and in drafting our Constitution," he remarked.

In addition to this digital initiative, the Prime Minister is also in Gujarat's Navsari to mark International Women's Day with 'Lakhpati Didis.'

He will attend the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Vansi-Borsi, where he will distribute over Rs 450 crore in financial aid to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups across the state.

During the event, PM Modi will interact with ten selected Lakhpati Didis and honour five of them with certificates, further reinforcing the government's commitment to empowering women economically.

