Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of ‘an evening of celebrating choices’

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her “celebrating choices," which captured the essence of making bold, unapologetic decisions.

Taapsee took to her Instagram, where she dropped a string of images of herself. The first was of the actress dressed in a black mesh outfit posing for the camera on a teal coloured couch.

Another image showed the actress looking outside the window with the sunlight softly hitting her skin adding an extra golden glow. The third and fourth photograph was a closeup of the “Rashmi Rocket” star.

The last was an adorable picture, where the actress, who kept her curly hair open, could be seen flashing a toothy smile while looking away from the camera.

“An evening of celebrating choice….” she wrote as the caption.

The actress had previously talked about breaking barriers and exploring a world beyond limits to discover new possibilities on the photo-sharing website.

She wrote: “When the box broke n you realised there is a world outside n beyond…”

The actress will next be seen in the actioner “Gandhari”, where she will be seen doing her own stunts. The writer-producer Kanika Dhillon appreciated Taapsee for acing the action sequences flawlessly.

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

“Gandhari” is the second project under Kanika Dhillon 's banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama “Do Patti” and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like “Bhonsle”, “Joram” and others.

