PM Modi lauds Nagaland’s efforts in waste management during Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended Nagaland for its emphasis on waste management and sustainability, spotlighted during the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Kisama Heritage Village.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Nagaland, celebrating the festival's vibrant 25-year milestone.

Reflecting on his memorable visit to the festival a few years ago, PM Modi described the Hornbill Festival as a lively showcase of Naga culture and traditions.

He encouraged everyone to experience its vibrancy.

A Nagaland Tourism Department official said that the Prime Minister’s recognition of the State's sustainability initiatives underscores the importance of combining cultural celebration with environmental consciousness.

The Prime Minister said on the X: “My best wishes for the ongoing Hornbill Festival and congratulations to the people of Nagaland on this lively festival completing 25 years. I am also glad to see the focus on waste management and sustainability during this year’s festival. I have fond memories from my own visit to this Festival a few years ago and I urge others to visit it and experience the vibrancy of Naga culture.”

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Hornbill Bamboo Carnival-2024, organised by the Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency (NBDA), began with grandeur at the Bamboo Amphitheater, Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre, Sovima, Chümoukedima, on Thursday.

The event was inaugurated by Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).

Addressing the function Abu Metha commended the NBDA for its dedication to promoting bamboo as a vital resource for sustainable innovation and development.

He emphasised its role in fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for the people of Nagaland.

He also expressed his appreciation for the diverse contributions made towards the festival’s success.

He extended greetings on behalf of the Chief Minister and emphasised the significance of the Hornbill Festival as a prominent cultural event not just in India, but across the region.

Metha highlighted the festival’s transformation from a three-day event at Kohima local ground to a 10-day celebration spanning six districts.

He pointed out that this year, the festival saw the participation of four partner countries -- the United States, Peru, Japan, and the United Kingdom along with partner states Telangana and Sikkim.

These international collaborations, according to Metha, reflect the festival’s growing global importance and its role in fostering cultural unity and promoting development.

He also lauded the Chumukedima district, the host of the Bamboo Carnival, for its rapid growth and potential as an economic hub.

Metha also stressed the festival’s economic impact, sharing insights from an independent study which revealed that the event generated substantial revenue and new employment opportunities.

Metha highlighted that last year in just 10 days, the Hornbill Festival brought in Rs 108 crore and created over 8,500 jobs.

He noted that the festival has grown from being a cultural celebration to an important platform for promoting entrepreneurship and supporting the aspirations of Naga youth.

Particularly Metha expressed pride in the achievements of Naga youth, pointing to their success both locally and internationally. He mentioned the Naga Madrigal Singers, who won two gold medals at the World Choir Games in New Zealand, as a prime example of Naga youth excelling on the global stage.

He stressed that the Hornbill Festival is not only about showcasing Naga culture but also about offering opportunities for young entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and contribute to the state’s development.

Showcasing the traditional and diverse culture, customs and vibrant life of Nagaland, the 10-day-long silver jubilee edition Hornbill Festival began on December 1 at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama, 12 km from the capital city Kohima.

