Odisha govt to bring stringent laws for prevention of cow slaughter

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (IANS) A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a blanket ban on public consumption of beef in the North-Eastern state, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday hinted towards introducing more stringent laws for the prevention of Cow slaughter in Odisha.

While speaking to media persons, Harichandan on Thursday said “We will soon bring more stringent laws regarding prevention of cow slaughter. The government will soon take a decision in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the minister for the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development department, Gokulananda Mallik on Thursday said that the Odisha government has formed a committee which is deliberating upon the ways to protect the cows, increase the cattle population, stop the illegal trafficking of cattle and slaughtering of cows in Odisha.

Mallik further informed that the government is preparing to introduce stringent punishment against those engaged in illegal transportation and slaughtering of cattle in the state.

Highlighting steps being taken by the state government for the rehabilitation of old and sick cows, he said that the state government is encouraging organisations to establish Goshalas in the state through subsidies and financial assistance.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties Biju Janata Dal and Indian National Congress leaders demanded banning the export of beef before bringing such stringent laws.

Senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik said the government should find out why beef is being exported and the people involved in the export of beef linked to which party. She also argued that restrictions should not be imposed on a single community.

Similarly, Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati stated that his party does not oppose the bill but urged the government to first ban the export of beef before bringing stringent laws.

It is pertinent here to mention Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier said the state government is mulling to amend the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960. The act prohibits the slaughter of cows and their progeny in the state of Odisha. It also mentions that a person found violating the act will be subjected to rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or both.

