PM Modi interacts with contingent of Asian Para Games

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the contingent of the Asian Para Games at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, and said that their achievements underscore their dedication and extraordinary skills.

"I keep looking for an opportunity to meet you all (athletes). Today, I have come here for only one thing that is to give my best wishes to you all," he said.

"When the government is sensitive towards the welfare of the athletes then the direct result is seen in the policies, approach and thinking of the government," he added.

"The way you all brought glory to the country is unprecedented. For this, I want to thank you all for this historic achievement on behalf of the countrymen," Modi said further.

"When a physically challenged athlete wins a medal, the person becomes an inspiration for people from every walk of life," the prime minister added.

Earlier, he added, the approach was "athletes for the government", now it is "government for the athletes". "Government's approach today is athlete-centric. Potential plus platform is equal to performance. Performance gets a boost when potential finds the needed platform," the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi further said that every person in the country is proud of their victory as 111 medals are not a small number. India won a total of 111 medals including 29 gold medals in the Asian Para Games 2023.

The total medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2022 witnessed a 54 per cent increase over the previous best performance (in 2018), and the 29 gold medals won were almost twice as won in 2018.

The programme was attended by the athletes, their coaches, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India and Indian Olympic Association, representatives from National Sports Federations, and officials from the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.