‘Rakka Rakka’ from 'Bandra' is an all out banger blending different elements

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bandra’ has released its new song 'Rakka Rakka' starring actor Dileep and actress Tamannaah Bhatia, and it is an all out power-packed dance track with singers Shankar Mahadevan and Nakshasthra Santosh delivering some powerhouse vocals.

The track, which has been composed and arranged by Tamil composer Sam C.S. is a very peppy and groovy song, though despite its dance power this is far from anything conventional. This is because ‘Rakka Rakka’ is actually very experimental in nature.

There is a fusion of electric guitars with amplified distortion, dance music, electronic pop, classical, folk, film music, and more. The synergy between the two singers is beyond impressive because it is not just passionate or power-packed, but it is just massive and lively thus complimenting each other, particularly because Shankar and Nakshasthra are very different in terms of technique.

The composition on its part is also very unique and brilliant as Sam C.S infusing so many elements doesn’t make it something too extreme, but rather it retains all the sonic elements that one could possibly ask of a dance number.

The chorus is addictive and the vocal harmonies just draw you in. All of this is also greatly aided by the production as the sound design is more than accommodating of the instruments and vocals, not letting one overpower the other but rather blending them in a very smooth fashion.

Dileepand Tamannaah’s chemistry on-screen is also brilliant because as the two start dancing, there is a definite sense of some kind of romance when they are facing one another. Their dance moves which are extremely well choreographed feel very natural, despite the fact that there are so many background dancers.

Despite having the look of a possible item number, ‘Rakka Rakaa’ is far removed from any such thing. While there are elements present here, the song packs in a lot of fervour and energy as both Tamannaah and Dileepbring on their A-game to thetable.

The ‘Baahubali’ actress was most recently seen in the Thalaivar Rajinikanth-starrer-blockbuster film ‘Jailer’.

Directed by Arun Gopy, who is best known for directing the Malayalam films ‘Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu’ and ‘Ramaleela’, the film is action-thriller-drama film which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh.

‘Bandra’ will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

