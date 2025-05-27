PM Modi holds roadshow in Gandhinagar, to launch Rs 5,536 crore development projects

Gandhinagar, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a grand roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, drawing thousands of supporters and locals ahead of inaugurating a slew of development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore during a special ceremony at Mahatma Mandir.

The streets of Gandhinagar came alive with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Indian Army Zindabad", and "Hindustan Zindabad" as more than 30,000 BJP workers and countless residents lined the route to greet the Prime Minister.

Many waved the national flag, captured the moment on their phones, and enthusiastically welcomed PM Modi back to his home state.

Smiling and waving at the crowd, the Prime Minister was greeted with cultural performances and colourful dance sequences.

Some participants wore costumes honouring the Indian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister's leadership during the recently conducted Operation Sindoor. Among them were two women dressed as Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

This was PM Modi's first visit to Gujarat since India's military strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Throughout the roadshow, patriotic songs praised the Indian Armed Forces, PM Modi, and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, adding to the high-spirited atmosphere.

Following the roadshow, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects at Mahatma Mandir.

Among the highlights will be the inauguration of 22,055 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, worth Rs 1,006 crore. He will also lay the foundation for Phase 3 of the Sabarmati Riverfront, which carries an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Urban Development Year 2005 -- an initiative he launched as Gujarat's Chief Minister -- PM Modi will announce the beginning of the Urban Development Year 2025. The new phase aims to further strengthen urban infrastructure and planning across the state.

In line with Gujarat's renewed focus on clean and sustainable cities, the Prime Minister will launch the State Clean Air Programme and will announce the release of Rs 3,300 crore to urban local bodies under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, reaffirming the Centre's commitment to transforming urban living standards in Gujarat.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Dahod, Gujarat, collectively valued at Rs 24,000 crore.

The projects include key railway infrastructure and multiple initiatives under the Gujarat government's development agenda. PM Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Veraval and Ahmedabad, along with an express train linking Valsad and Dahod.

He also inaugurated the Loco Manufacturing Shop-Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod and flagged off the first electric locomotive produced at the facility, marking a significant infrastructure milestone for Indian Railways.

Dedicating the Dahod locomotive manufacturing unit to the nation, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the workshop, which has been built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

