PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore

Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on Wednesday held delegation-level talks on a wide range of issues, including defence, trade & investment, food security, education, energy, space technology, focusing on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

This significant meeting at Istana Nurul Iman was followed by the signing and exchange of Memoranda of Understanding between India and Brunei, marking a milestone in their diplomatic engagement.

The two leaders saw the signing and exchange of an MoU on Cooperation in the operation of Telemetry, Tracking and Telecommand Station for Satellite and Launch Vehicles by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Brunei's Minister of Transport and Infocommunications H.E. Pengiran Dato Shamhary Pengiran Dato Mustapha.

Later, PM Modi departed for Singapore, continuing the second leg of his two-nation visit.

"My visit to Brunei Darussalam was productive. It ushers in a new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties. Our friendship will contribute to a better planet. I am grateful to the people and Government of Brunei for their hospitality and affection," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Addressing the banquet hosted by Sultan Bolkiah, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and extended his heartfelt congratulations to Brunei on the 40th anniversary of its independence.

"On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Brunei. Our centuries-old cultural ties form the foundation of our friendship. Under your leadership, our relations are deepening day by day," PM Modi stated.

Reflecting on the longstanding ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister recalled Sultan Bolkiah's visit to India as the Chief Guest on Republic Day in 2018, a memory cherished by the people of India.

He also expressed his happiness at meeting Sultan Bolkiah at the start of his third term as Prime Minister, particularly during the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.

"Brunei's partnership is crucial for India's 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific vision, which guarantees a bright future for both our nations," PM Modi emphasised. He expressed confidence that the talks would provide a strategic direction for future relations.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to its 'Act East' policy and vision for the Indo-Pacific.

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to social media to express his satisfaction with the discussions, posting, "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide-ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages, and people-to-people exchanges."

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Brunei is historic, being the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation.

Upon his arrival at Bandar Seri Begawan Airport on Tuesday afternoon, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and warmly received by Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei.

During his visit, PM Modi also paid a visit to the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, an iconic structure named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei, also known as the Architect of Modern Brunei. He later inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei, where he was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora.

The visit focuses on exploring new areas for cooperation, including defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

