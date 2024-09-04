OCA to elect new leadership at general assembly in New Delhi on Sep 8

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is set to elect their new leadership at the upcoming 44th OCA General Assembly set to take place here at the Bharat Mandapam, Convention Centre on September 8.

Acting president of the OCA, Raja Randhir Singh, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and top sports leaders from all 45 Asian countries will be present on the occasion.

The key event will officially announce the former international shooter and veteran sports administrator, Raja Randhir Singh as the first Indian president of the OCA, after he emerged as the sole candidate for the top post earlier this year.

The agenda for the event also includes the election for the president and vice-presidents for East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia.

The elections will be conducted by a secret ballot.

Speaking ahead of the elections, Raja Randhir Singh said, "It is a matter of great honour for the Indian sports fraternity to host the all-important OCA General Assembly in the nation’s capital. It is a privilege for our nation to be able to welcome special dignitaries from all around the world, including members of the OCA, and other major global sports organisations and bodies. We are confident the upcoming assembly will spearhead a new path for Olympics sports across Asian countries under the new leadership."

Ahead of the general assembly, the OCA will also host a press conference on September 5 with Deputy Director General of OCA, Vinod Kumar Tiwari, and president of Indian Olympic Association, P.T. Usha in attendance, along with acting president of OCA Raja Randhir Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.