PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with French Prez

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation during the delegation-level talks in Paris on Friday.

Both the leaders discussed a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people-to-people ties, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

"Discussions were also held on India’s G20 presidency, issues related to Indo-Pacific and on regional and global issues. Ambitious outcome documents adopted including Horizon 2047," Bagchi added.

Earlier Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said: "President Emmanuel Macron and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted the reforms in India and urged entrepreneurs to harness the many opportunities our nation offers."

The roadmap of India-France cooperation in the Indo-Pacific was among the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi's visit to France.

Another outcome was the issuance of five-year validity short-stay Schengen Visa for Indians who are degree holders from French educational institutions (Masters and above).

In view of the uptick in defence industrial collaborations between the two countries, India is setting up a 'Technical Office' of the DRDO at its embassy in Paris.

India and France will also constructively engage other like-minded countries to strengthen the negotiations for an international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution, pursuant to the historic UNEA 5.2 resolution.

