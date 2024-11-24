PM Modi highlights India’s maritime history

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the significance of Lothal in India’s maritime history during the 116th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Known as the site of the world’s first dockyard, Lothal situated on the Gujarat coast, is now witnessing the construction of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, a grand museum dedicated to showcasing India’s 5000-year-old maritime history that began with the Harappan civilisation.

Speaking on the initiative, PM Modi said, “Lothal is a proud symbol of India’s maritime brilliance and ancient trading capabilities. The museum being developed here will become a global hub for learning and appreciating our rich seafaring heritage. I urge everyone to contribute by preserving and sharing manuscripts, historical documents, or artefacts with the National Archives of India.”

The Prime Minister further highlighted the Oral History Project, which documents the experiences of Partition survivors. With only a few witnesses of the Partition era remaining, this initiative aims to preserve their stories for future generations.

As part of India’s ongoing campaign to preserve its ancient heritage, PM Modi encouraged citizens to actively participate by contributing to these efforts and ensuring the legacy of India’s maritime and cultural history is safeguarded.

Set to feature an array of exhibits, interactive displays, and educational programmes, NMHC is expected to become a major tourist destination, attracting visitors globally and fostering a greater appreciation for India’s maritime heritage. The physical progress for Phase 1A of the project has reached 57 per cent, marking a significant milestone in its development, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, had approved the project for developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in October this year.

Around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in the development of the NMHC project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment, as per the statement.

The project will be completed in two phases. The phase 1A of the project is under implementation and is planned to be completed by 2025. Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of the project will be developed through land subleasing in the public-private-partnership mode.

