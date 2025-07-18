PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday greetings to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, praising his efforts in enhancing India's progress in key sectors.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister lauded Vaishnaw’s contributions to IT, innovation, and infrastructure.

“Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji. He is making commendable efforts to boost India’s strides in the world of IT, innovation and also upgradation of vital infrastructure. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi wrote.

Joining the Prime Minister in celebrating the minister’s birthday, several senior leaders and colleagues from the Union Cabinet and state governments also conveyed their best wishes on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “Greetings to Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw on his birthday. His commitment to public service and nation-building reflects true dedication. Wishing him good health, long life and continued strength in advancing PM Modi’s vision of a stronger and self-reliant India.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a message shared in Hindi, wished Vaishnaw good health and a prosperous life. A translated version of his post reads, “Heartiest birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a prosperous life.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju added, “Heartfelt congratulations and endless good wishes to the Honorable Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji on his birthday. You are working with dedication for a developed India! I pray to God for your excellent health and long life.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered heartfelt wishes to the Union Minister, writing in a post on X, "Popular and energetic politician, Honourable Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, heartfelt congratulations on your birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath ji that you may be blessed with excellent health and a long, prosperous life."

Ashwini Vaishnaw currently serves as Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology.

Born in 1970, he is a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha and holds degrees from IIT Kanpur and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Over the years, he has worked in multiple regions, including Sundergarh, Balasore, Cuttack, and Goa, blending his expertise in technology, finance, and public policy. A firm believer in the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’, uplifting the most marginalised, Vaishnaw continues to be recognised for his commitment to inclusive governance and nation-building.

