PM Modi expresses grief over cyclone Chido's devastation in French island Mayotte

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," PM Modi posted on his X handle on Tuesday.

Expressing confidence in France's recovery efforts, he said: "I am confident that under President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership, France will overcome this tragedy with resilience and resolve. India stands in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance."

President Macron is expected to visit Mayotte in the coming days and has declared a period of national mourning. "I will be travelling to Mayotte in the coming days to support our fellow citizens, civil servants, and emergency services mobilized. This is about dealing with emergencies and preparing for the future. Faced with this tragedy, which is upsetting us all, I will declare national mourning," he announced on X on Monday night.

Cyclone Chido, which struck Mayotte on December 13 night, brought wind speeds of 200 kph, causing the strongest storm in over 90 years to hit the islands. The cyclone has claimed 22 lives so far, left more than 1,400 injured, and affected nearly 70 per cent of the population.

Widespread destruction has been reported, including damage to houses, government buildings, and a hospital. Mayotte's main airport has been closed to civilian flights due to extensive damage, with only military aircraft operating for relief efforts.

France has dispatched rescue teams and medical personnel to the island, while residents line up outside grocery stores in search of water and essential supplies.

The cyclone also caused extensive damage to neighbouring Madagascar and later made landfall in Mozambique on the African mainland late Sunday. However, Mayotte, located directly in the cyclone's path, remains the worst affected.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.