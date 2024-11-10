PM Modi condoles demise of Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh.

Delhi Ganesh, known for his memorable roles in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada cinema, died in Chennai on Saturday night due to age-related complications. He was 80.

PM Modi remarked that ‘Thiru’ Delhi Ganesh, blessed with impeccable acting skills, will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji. He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also passionate about theatre. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Delhi Ganesh’s career, spanning over four decades, saw him in around 400 films. He gained widespread recognition for his comedic timing, emotional depth, and versatility in both lead and supporting roles.

His acting career began with his debut in the 1976 film Pattina Pravesam, directed by the iconic filmmaker K. Balachander.

Some of his most notable works include Engamma Maharani (1981), Nayakan (1987), Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), Michael Madana Kamarajan (1990), Aahaa..! (1997) and Thenali (2000).

He also acted in popular Telugu films such as Jaitra Yatra and Punnami Naagu, as well as Malayalam classics like Devasuram and Dhruvam, often portraying impactful character roles.

Apart from films, Delhi Ganesh made a significant impact on Tamil television, gaining popularity for his role in the 1996 serial Ragasiyam.

His last film appearance was in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Over the years, he shared the screen with South Indian cinema legends such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya and Vijayakanth.

