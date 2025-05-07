PM Modi briefs Prez Murmu on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her on Operation Sindoor, a bold and tightly coordinated military action in which Indian armed forces struck multiple high-value terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," the President's office posted on X.

Launched in the early hours of Wednesday, the tri-services operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Between 1.05 a.m. and 1.30 a.m., a barrage of 24 missiles hit nine terrorist facilities, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters in Muridke and key installations in Bahawalpur -- locations long identified as breeding grounds for terror activities.

According to government sources, the operation killed an estimated 70 terrorists. Officials said the action was deliberately designed to be non-escalatory and proportionate, avoiding civilian and military infrastructure while specifically targeting verified terrorist camps.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a media briefing in New Delhi alongside Army Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, described the strikes as "measured and proportionate".

He added that the attacks were launched in response to credible intelligence of impending attacks by Pakistan-based terror outfits.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, attributed to The Resistance Front -- a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba -- claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. It was one of the deadliest civilian terror incidents on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Colonel Qureshi noted that Pakistan has, over the decades, developed a network of terror camps, launch pads, and recruitment centres across PoK and within its own borders.

"This operation was aimed at dismantling those very foundations," she said, calling it a strategic shift in India's counter-terror posture.

Foreign Secretary Misri stressed that India's actions were compelled by the urgency to prevent further bloodshed.

"This morning's strikes were precise, proportionate, and responsible -- focused solely on neutralising terror threats."

Real-time surveillance and post-strike assessments confirmed the destruction of the intended targets.

Operation Sindoor marks one of India's most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

