Shabir on how ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ helps him break away from the ‘adarsh husband’ roles

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Popular television actor Shabir Ahluwalia has spoken about how the show ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ lets him break away from the ideal husband characters he has often been associated with.

Shabir takes on the role of Yug, an unpredictable and emotionally guarded man shaped by past betrayals. A man who openly claims to resent women, Yug’s world is thrown into disarray when he crosses paths with Kairi, a happy-go-lucky, optimistic young woman who firmly believes in love.

Speaking about his character, he said, “Playing Yug is such an exciting challenge — he’s layered, unpredictable, and so different from anything I’ve done before. What really appeals to me about this role is how it lets me break away from the ‘adarsh’ or ideal husband characters I’ve often been associated with and explore a more flawed, emotionally guarded personality.”

“I’ve always enjoyed watching love stories that come alive through contrasting worlds and clashing personalities, and I’m really looking forward to creating that kind of crackling chemistry on-screen in this show,” he added.

“Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil” will air on Sony SAB.

Shabir is best known for portraying Abhishek Prem Mehra in romantic drama series Kumkum Bhagya. He won the third season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and hosted Nach Baliye, Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega and Dancing Queen.

The actor also got widespread appreciation with his work in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayamath, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and many more. He made his debut in Bollywood with Shootout at Lokhandwala. His second film was Mission Istanbul.

Shabir married his actress-girlfriend Kanchi Kaul in 2011. In 2014 they welcomed their first born, a son. Two years later, they had another son.

