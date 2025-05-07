West Bengal Board Result 2025: HS 12th Result Declared

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the results of the West Bengal Board Class 12 exams on May 7 in a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhawan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students who took the Higher Secondary exams can now view their results online.

How to Check HS Result 2025 West Bengal Online

The following steps can be followed by the students to find their West Bengal HS Result 2025:

Go to the official website of WB 12th Board - wbchse.wb.gov.in

Click on the link given for WB HS Result 2025

A new window will appear on the screen

Enter the information as needed (roll number)

HS result 2025, West Bengal, will be shown on the screen

WB Higher Secondary Result 2025 can be downloaded, and a printout can be taken

Keep it safe for future reference

Results Analysis

A total of 4,73,919 students took the WBCHSE Higher Secondary exam this year, and 4,30,286 of them passed, giving a pass percentage of 90.79%. The highest pass percentage was achieved by the Science stream at 99.46%, followed by Commerce at 97.52%, and Arts at 88.25%.

Topper and Merit List

Rupayan Pal of Bardhaman topped the West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik with 497 marks out of 500, which amounts to 99.4%.

Distribution of Mark Sheets and Pass Certificates

The hard copy mark sheets and pass certificates will be handed over to institutions/schools at 10 am on May 8 from 55 distribution points in Bengal.

Result Scrutiny

Once the results are officially declared, students who are not happy with their marks can apply for result scrutiny.

The announcement of the West Bengal HS results is a milestone for the students, and we congratulate all the students who have cleared the exam.

Also read: Noida Schools Change Timings on May 7 Due to Nationwide Security Drill