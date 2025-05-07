Noida Schools Change Timings on May 7 Due to Nationwide Security Drill

Several schools in Noida have issued notifications regarding adjustments to their timetables on May 7 because of a nationwide security exercise. The exercise, which will be carried out in various places throughout the nation, is likely to result in traffic congestion and other difficulties in the area.

In order to provide students with a safe environment, Noida schools have opted to discharge them early. Foundation, Nursery, and KG students will be sent home at 12:00 pm, whereas students in grades 1-12 will be let out at 2:45 pm. This will allow students to return home safely before the drill activities reach their peak.

The schedule change is a preventive measure to prevent any possible hazards to students during the drill. Most schools in Noida are situated near high-security areas, government offices, and arterial roads, where restrictions related to drills may be imposed.

The decision has been made by the school administration to keep students safe and avoid any possible inconvenience caused by the drill. By rescheduling their timetables, Noida schools want to ensure that students travel safely and with no inconvenience.

The early release is hoped to enable students to escape traffic jams and other difficulties that might occur during the drill. Parents are encouraged to make appropriate arrangements to facilitate their children's safe return home.

