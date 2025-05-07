Mads Mikkelsen joins voice cast of animated feature ‘North’

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen has joined the voice cast of the animated feature “North,” inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen.”

The film centers on Gerda, who sets off into the great unknown in search of her friend Kai, who has mysteriously vanished, reports variety.com.

On her journey, Gerda makes friends with people, birds, beasts, and a kind witch, unaware that a hostile, unseen enemy – the Snow Queen and her devil apprentice, Louie – is watching her. The evil queen keeps Kai prisoner in her ice palace way up north in Finnmark, Norway.

Mikkelsen will lend his voice to the character of Severin, the father of Kai. Severin is a figure who “embodies wisdom, sorrow and the timeless magic of storytelling,” according to a statement.

As a carpenter, he builds his son a beautiful sled for Christmas and grieves when the sled and the boy vanish. The film is being sold in Cannes by Studio 100 Film, and will be screened on May 13 in the Marché du Film.

Norwegian composer Rolf Lovland contributed the original song “Finding You,” performed by Norwegian pop singer Maria Arredondo.

“This lyrical ballad reflects the themes of longing and connection that lie at the heart of the film’s journey,” the statement added.

“North” is directed by fantasy author Bente Lohne, and is produced by Hakon Gundersen and his company PictoryLand, in collaboration with Anima Vitae. Ralph Guggenheim, co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios, serves as consulting producer.

Mikkelsen rose to fame in Denmark as an actor for his roles such as Tonny in the first two films of the Pusher film trilogy, Detective Sergeant Allan Fischer in the television series Rejseholdet, Niels in Open Hearts, Svend in The Green Butchers, Ivan in Adam's Apples and Jacob Petersen in After the Wedding.

