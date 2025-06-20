PM Modi begins his three-state tour from today

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from Friday to inaugurate a slew of projects and attend a mass yoga session on the International Day of Yoga.

PM Modi will visit Siwan in Bihar on Friday and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects at around noon. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Thereafter, he will visit Bhubaneswar in Odisha and chair the State-level function marking the completion of one year of the state government of Odisha at around 4.15 p.m. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore and address the gathering on the occasion.

On June 21, the Prime Minister will participate in International Yoga Day- Mass Yoga Demonstration at around 6.30 a.m. in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On Thursday, PM Modi wrote on X, "Over the next two days, will be attending programmes in Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. These programmes cover a wide range of sectors."

According to a government press release, the Prime Minister will in Bihar inaugurate the new Vaishali–Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route. Additionally, in a major boost to connectivity in North Bihar, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah. Furthering the vision of "Make in India - Make for the World," the Prime Minister will also flag off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea. This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based control systems, ergonomic cab designs and incorporate technologies like regenerative braking.

In line with his commitment to conservation and rejuvenation of the river Ganga, the Prime Minister will inaugurate six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project worth over Rs 1,800 crore, catering to the needs of people in the region.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation and STPs worth over Rs 3,000 crore in various towns across Bihar, aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of these towns.

In a major boost to power infrastructure in the region, the PM will lay the foundation stone for a 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity in Bihar. Standalone BESS are being installed at 15 grid substations of the state, including Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, Siwan, among others. The capacity of the battery to be installed in each sub-station is between 20 to 80 MWh. It will save the distribution companies from buying electricity at expensive rates by feeding the already stored electricity back to the grid, directly benefiting the consumers.

Prime Minister Modi will also release the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of PMAY U in Bihar. He will also hand over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY U.

From Bihar, PM Modi will proceed to Odisha, where he will chair the state-level function at Bhubaneswar to commemorate the completion of one year of the Government of Odisha.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore. These projects will cover critical sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line.

Marking a historic moment for the district’s integration with the national railway network, the Prime Minister will flag off new train services extending rail connectivity to the Boudh district for the first time.

In a major boost to clean energy and sustainable transport, the Prime Minister will flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, supporting a modern, eco-friendly urban mobility network.

PM Modi will release the Odisha Vision Document. Anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India’s first linguistic State) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence), the vision will outline an ambitious and future-ready roadmap for inclusive growth.

As a tribute to the contribution of eminent Odias, the Prime Minister will launch the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’ initiative. It aims to transform their birthplaces into living memorials through museums, interpretation centres, statues, libraries, and public spaces honouring Odisha’s heritage while promoting cultural tourism.

Celebrating more than 16.50 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance in the state, the Prime Minister will felicitate women achievers from across the State.

On the International Yoga Day, PM Modi will be in Andhra Pradesh, where he will lead the national celebration from Visakhapatnam. He will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session at the beachfront of Visakhapatnam, alongside nearly five lakh participants.

As per the media release, Yoga Sangam events will be held simultaneously at more than 3.5 lakh locations across India. This year, special contests such as Yoga with Family and youth-focused initiatives under Yoga Unplugged have been launched on platforms like MyGov and MyBharat, encouraging mass participation.

The theme for this year, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, highlights the interconnectedness of human and planetary health and echoes the global vision of collective wellness, rooted in India’s philosophy of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India’s proposal to observe 21st June as IDY, PM Modi has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), and Srinagar.

