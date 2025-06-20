Pankaj Tripathi: Love hasn’t become underrated, relationships have become complex

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Acclaimed star Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”, has talked about how relationships today have become complex due to the fast-paced, demanding nature of modern life.

Asked if he agrees that today's relationships have become very complex and that love has become underrated, Pankaj told IANS: “Love has not become underrated. Relationships have become complex. If the world itself has become complex, how can relationships not be?”

Citing an example of how currency was created thinking that life would become easier, he added: “For example, if you travel from one place to another, how many goods can you carry in exchange? So currency was invented to simplify life. You carry money in your pocket and in return, you get what you need. I believe that the invention of currency in human history was to make life easier. But now, life has become more difficult in the process of earning that currency.”

He agrees that today's relationships are very complex.

Yes, they are complex. It’s not about currency directly. In modern life — in the race for career, money, and accumulating material things — there’s always a crisis. So people don’t have time. In urban life, especially in metro cities, if both husband and wife are working, no one has time. Both are constantly busy. So modern life is inherently complex.

“And when life is complex, naturally, stories and emotions will also become complex. A big contributor to this complexity is hurry and worry. And in metro life, hurrying (to be on time) and worrying (about jobs, careers) are a part of daily life.”

Talking about where do relationship problems begin, he said: “The root of the problem is the mind — the brain. We assume the other person thinks like us. In the early stages of romance, it doesn’t matter. But as time passes, each brain starts creating conflict: ‘Why is he behaving like this?”, “Why is she doing that?”, “Why did you leave the wet towel on the bed?’”

“At the beginning of love, when the wet towel was left on the bed, it felt like a sweet, romantic gesture. But later, it becomes a source of irritation.”

He believes the complexity begins in the brain.

“It’s a clash between two individual minds. Love, romance, and marriage — marriage means two different tracks have decided to live together. And being male and female, their ways of thinking are naturally different. There are many biological differences as well.

“So yes, the complexity of modern life will naturally reflect in relationships.”

He strongly stresses that “love is not outdated at all.”

“The world exists because of love. Even when a man or woman comes out of one relationship and enters another, it’s because love is a basic human need. People search for it — sometimes through money, sometimes in different forms — but at the core, it’s love they seek,” he said.

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Metro…In Dino” delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.