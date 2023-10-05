PM to inaugurate projects worth Rs 10,000 cr in poll-bound Rajasthan today

Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 10,000 crore and address a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan on Thursday.

People from all over Western Rajasthan will assemble in Jodhpur for PM Modi's public meeting, said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

While talking to the media, Shekhawat said that Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend two programmes in Jodhpur.

In the first programme, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth Rs 10,000 crore. He will give the gift of doubling railway lines.

PM Modi will come to the venue in the form of a rally, where he will be greeted by ‘Matra Shakti’. Later, he will address the gathering.

He will lay the foundation stones for the state-of-the-art Trauma Centre at Jodhpur AIIMS at a cost of about Rs 500 crore and the expansion work of Jodhpur Airport.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the educational works and green campus developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore in IIT Jodhpur.

BJP state president C.P. Joshi, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, current and former MPs, public representatives, state and national level party officials will be among those to be present in the meeting.

This happens to be the Prime Minister's first meeting in Jodhpur after the successful organisation of G20 and the inauguration of the new Parliament, Minister Shekhawat said, adding that there is immense enthusiasm among women due to the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Though people from only 20 Assembly constituencies within a radius of 100 kilometers have been invited for the event, the enthusiasm to hear, see and greet their beloved Prime Minister is palpable throughout the Western Rajasthan. Therefore, a large number of people are expected from far and wide, he added.

