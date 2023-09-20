PM had moral courage to bring women's reservation bill: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday attacked Congress and it's leader Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying that the earlier legislation brought by her party was "weak" and the complete credit for the present bill goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had the moral courage to bring in the new bill.

"As our prime minister has been saying since the past few days, yahi samay hai sahi samay hai. This is the right to bring the bill and it is BJP's bill... The Prime Minister showed the moral courage to bring the bill and the Congress is having a stomach ache," Dubey said.

He further attacked the Congress by saying that Sonia Gandhi was referring to how it was former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's dream to give representation to women in panchayats and local bodies. However, the Women's Reservation Bill her party had brought, was wrong.

The Minister also said that Sonia Gandhi did not mention contributions of CPI MP Gita Mukherji and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who first raised voices for women's reservation.

Dubey also blamed Congress for using the women's reservation bill as a political lollipop.

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that West Bengal is the only state to implement women's reservation and even within the party, women have reservation.

"We are the only state with a woman chief minister and BJP-ruled states don't have any woman chief minister," she said and also questioned the timing of the bill.

