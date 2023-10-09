Plumber stuck in lift at Delhi's residential building, dies (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) A 30-year-old plumber died after getting stuck in a lift at a residential building in west Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The officials said that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Police control room said that it received a call in Naraina police station regarding a person getting stuck in the lift following which a police team was dispatched.

Police, with help of a local technician, opened the lift and the injured was taken to the hospital.

“He was declared dead. The deceased person has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Rajeev Camp, who works as a plumber,” said a senior police official.

“There was some issue of water logging in the lift area, for which he was called. While he was examining the lift moved and he got stuck,” said the official.

“It appears that someone pressed the lift button while he was peeping down at the floor of the lift shaft, causing this incident. Two to three persons were nearby when this happened, but they were not able to get him out,” said an official.

He said that the legal action will be initiated as per the investigation.

