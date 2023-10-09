Plumber stuck in lift at Delhi's residential building, dies

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) A plumber died after getting stuck in a lift at a residential building in west Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Police control room said that it received a call in Naraina police station regarding a person getting stuck in the lift following which a police team was dispatched.

Police, with help of a local technician, opened the lift and the injured was taken to the hospital.

“He was declared dead. The deceased person has been identified as Sanjay, a resident of Rajeev Camp, who works as a plumber,” said a senior police official.

“There was some issue of water logging in the lift area, for which he was called. While he was examining, the lift moved and he got stuck,” said the official.

He said that the case is being further examined.

“Legal action will be initiated as per the investigation,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.