From playing Majnu to 'Bambai ka naya Baadhsah’, it's been 'an incredible journey' for Avinash Tiwary

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary, who has two upcoming shows ‘Kaala’ and ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, is celebrating 5 years of his film ‘Laila Majnu’, which had its screenplay written by celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, featured Avinash in the role of Qais Bhatt or Majnu, who falls insanely in love with Tripti Dimri’s character of Laila.

Looking back at his journey, the actor said: “I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have been chosen as Imtiaz Ali's leading man in ‘Laila Majnu’. The journey has been a remarkable one, and I am deeply appreciative of all the love my film has garnered over the years.”

He further mentioned: “Portraying a character crafted by Imtiaz Ali is a privilege shared by some of the industry's biggest stars, like Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. It's an honour I cherish. It’s beautiful how Laila Majnu is so relevant after 5 years. From playing Majnu to now 'Bambai Ka Naya Baadshah, it's been an incredible journey. I am thankful to all my fans.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be soon seen in streaming shows ‘Kaala’ and the period gangster crime-drama ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ in which he essays the role of Dara Kadri, a petty criminal who rises up the ranks of Mumbai’s organised crime but has his police officer father as a counter-force.

Both the shows are set to release in September on different OTT platforms. While ‘Kaala’ drops on Disney+ Hotstar on September 15, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ will drop on Prime Video on September 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.