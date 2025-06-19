Plane crash victim Payal Khateek's final rites performed in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, June 19 (IANS) The mortal remains of Payal Khateek, a resident of Rajasthan's Gogunda who died in the ill-fated Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, were consigned to flames in her native village on Thursday.

Her body was brought to the village after DNA confirmation on Wednesday evening, seven days after the tragic incident.

The atmosphere turned sombre as the ambulance carrying her body arrived, with grief enveloping every street and corner of the village. Payal's grandmother was inconsolable, and scenes of emotional outpouring unfolded as villagers and family members gathered to pay their last respects.

Her body was first brought to her residence, where heart-wrenching cries filled the air. Later, accompanied by Gujarat Police officials, her funeral procession proceeded through the village to the cremation ground.

The last rites were conducted in the presence of several dignitaries, including Rajasthan Tribal Affairs Minister Babulal Kharari, Udaipur Rural MLA Phool Singh Meena, BJP Rural District President Pushkarlal Teli, and other local leaders.

Payal was on her way to London on June 12 to pursue higher studies when the plane she was aboard tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. A bright and ambitious student, she had dreamt of serving the country through her profession. Her untimely demise has left her family, village, and well-wishers in profound sorrow, and her aspirations forever unfulfilled.

Payal was the daughter of a rickshaw puller and the sole hope of her family.

Her dream of pursuing higher studies was a difficult journey, funded by loans raised by her father from the local community. It was her first time on a plane.

“Her father pulled a rickshaw to educate her. The entire family had pinned its hopes on her,” a relative said. Payal was not just a student; she was the family’s sole breadwinner, determined to change their future, they added.

