Piyush Goyal to interact with leading American and Indian CEOs in US

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to interact with leading American and Indian CEOs during his visit to the US next week and discuss investment avenues.

Minister Goyal will co-chair the India-USA CEO Forum with US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, in Washington DC, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

Both nations will discuss ways to generate sustainable economic growth, improving the business and investment climate and to deepen ties between the Indian and the American business communities.

Minister Goyal will interact with leading American and Indian CEOs and industry leaders and to highlight the vast opportunities for investment in India.

His interactions with business and industry leaders in a roundtable, organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, will stress upon ways to further leverage the complementary strengths and synergies between the economies of India and US.

The minister will also chair a Young Business Leaders Roundtable and India-USA Gems and Jewellery Trade Roundtable.

Goyal and Secretary Raimondo will also discuss steps to Expand and Diversify Critical Minerals Supply Chains between India and the US. The two sides are negotiating a MoU which intends to enhance bilateral collaboration to increase and diversify essential critical mineral supply chains and leverage their complementary strengths.

Minister Goyal will also meet the USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai in Washington DC, to discuss the ongoing collaboration under the Trade Policy Forum and ways to further add to two way trade between the two countries.

During his recent visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the CEOs of leading American tech companies in a roundtable in New York and discussed aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. During the roundtable, PM Modi also highlighted the strides made by India in the field of technology.

PM Modi assured the business leaders of India's deep commitment to the protection of intellectual property and to fostering tech innovation.

Minister Goyal’s visit will add further impetus to the strong and growing trade and investment ties between India and the US, according to the ministry.

