Pakistan: Militants gun down 7 labourers in Balochistan

Islamabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Seven labourers were killed in an attack in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, the spokesperson of the provincial government said.

The attack happened at about 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday in Panjgur district of the province, Shahid Rind, the spokesperson told Xinhua news agency.

The labourers were temporarily residing in the house of a local contractor for work, which was stormed by the militants, the spokesperson added.

The deceased were construction workers from east Punjab province, sources from the district's police told Xinhua, adding that the attackers fled the scene following the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and directed the chief minister of Balochistan to take all possible measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We are determined to eradicate terrorism from Pakistani soil," the Prime Minister's office quoted Sharif as saying in a statement.

